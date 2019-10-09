



A man accused of posing as a police officer during a home invasion in Brooklyn is now under arrest.

Santiago Mateo, 53, was charged Tuesday with criminal impersonation of an officer, burglary, robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Police said two suspects bound an elderly couple and their 36-year-old daughter with tape inside their Bay Ridge home on Sept. 23.

The men and their getaway driver made off with a safe containing about $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

“UPDATE” an arrest has been made regarding a home invasion that occurred on Monday 9/23/19 in #BayRidge #Brooklyn with a suspect in custody. @JustinBrannan @agounardes @MaxRose4NY pic.twitter.com/iN5rKMSazU — NYPD 68th Precinct (@NYPD68Pct) October 8, 2019

“I went inside and helped them take off the tape off the elderly faces and their hands and tried to calm them down a bit,” neighbor Gary Baxter told CBS2. “Basically they were stunned, but I just tried to make them feel a little relaxed.”

Police said they’re still searching for the second suspect and the getaway driver.

