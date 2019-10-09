Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a child who was separated from their mother in Manhattan.
The child is 4 years old.
Officers are searching through the 4 and 5 lines at the 59th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station.
According to police, the child’s mother was getting off at the station and when she turned around, the child was missing. It’s unclear if the child was still on the train or went missing on the platform.
