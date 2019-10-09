



Police are trying to track down a man accused of raping a woman in Midtown, Manhattan.

Investigators say the suspect pretended to give the 31-year-old victim directions after she got lost early Sunday morning on her way to Queens.

The woman had just gotten out of a nearby subway station around 1 a.m. when the stranger approached and offered to help.

Police say he grabbed her by the arm, then led her to West 51st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, where he raped her.

The suspect fled north on Broadway at 52nd Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with bruising to her arm, leg and back.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.