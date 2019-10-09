Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bibs that were sold at Ikea earlier this year are being recalled.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall affects MATVRÅ bibs. Two bibs, one blue and one red, were sold together in one package.
The bibs were sold for about $2 online at ikea-usa.com and at Ikea stores nationwide in August and September.
There have been two reports of the snaps on the backs of the bibs detaching, which could potentially create a choking hazard for young children.
Anyone who bought the recalled bibs should stop using them and return them to any Ikea store for a full refund.
For more information, visit cpsc.gov/Recalls.