



— Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed two men in the Bronx

It happened on Sept. 29 around 4:15 a.m. inside a building near East 137th Street and Willis Avenue in Mott Haven.

Police say two men were walking into the building when the suspects approached them from behind and began to punch and kick them. The violent attack was caught on a security camera.

The suspects allegedly took a wallet containing $300 cash from one of the victims before running off.

One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a cut on his forehead.

Both suspects are believed to be about 21 years old.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He has a mustache, a goatee and long hair that he was wearing in a bun. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a gray hooded sweat jacket, blue shorts and black sneakers.

The other suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion. He’s about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He has short dark hair, a mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.