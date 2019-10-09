



It’s a grey day with periods of rain and drizzle through the rush. In addition to that, it will be blustery out there with temperatures stuck in the 50s.

The rain becomes less organized tonight with mainly hit and miss showers around the area. It will remain cool and blustery, as well, with temps dipping into the low 50s.

Tomorrow looks to start off mainly dry, but rain will fill in during the afternoon and evening. And with the storm a little closer to our area, winds will peak at around 35 mph in the city and around 50 mph far east.

As for Friday, it looks like the better part of the day stays dry, but we’ll go ahead and leave in a chance of showers. It will still be a little gusty out there, as well, with highs in the low 60s.