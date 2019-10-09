NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspected robber in Niagara Falls is being dubbed the “bag bandit.”
Police say a man seen wearing a plastic bag over his body, bags over his feet and a paper bag over his head attempted to rob three stores within a 24-hour period earlier this week.
Surveillance video shows him inside a 7-Eleven where he allegedly demanded money. Employees refused and he was chased out of the store.
Hours later, a doughnut shop clerk called police saying a man wearing bags robbed them pointing what’s believed to be a gun.
“I can’t understand why somebody would be that desperate and risk going to prison for a long period of time for self gratification that they’re only gonna get for a short time,” Niagara Falls resident Howard Harrison said.
In the third robbery, at a gas station, police say the man was not wearing bags on his body or feet, but he did have a bag over his head.
The suspect allegedly demanded money and cigarettes, telling the clerk “I’m a crazy person” and “I’m sorry.”