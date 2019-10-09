Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Queens.
The NYPD says a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach was left in front of a home on 268th Street between 82nd Avenue and 83rd Avenue.
Officers found the victim at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police say they are looking for a red Toyota Camry in connection to the incident.
