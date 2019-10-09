CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:anti-Semitic, Garden of Remembrance, Holocaust, Local TV, Westchester County, White Plains, Yom Kippur


WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Holocaust memorial was vandalized with hateful messages on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said anti-Semitic stickers and posters were discovered Tuesday at the Garden of Remembrance in White Plains.

“We are enraged by this act and heartbroken that individuals would target members of our community on the most solemn day in their tradition,” Latimer said in a statement.

The memorial was created by the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center and can be found outside the Michaelian Office Building on Martine Avenue.

The county executive said police are stepping up patrols and reviewing surveillance videos in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply