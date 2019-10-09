WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Holocaust memorial was vandalized with hateful messages on the eve of Yom Kippur.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said anti-Semitic stickers and posters were discovered Tuesday at the Garden of Remembrance in White Plains.
On the eve of Yom Kippur, the highest of holy days in the Jewish faith, anti-Semitic materials were discovered today at the Garden of Remembrance in downtown White Plains. We are enraged by this act and heartbroken that individuals would target members of our community
“We are enraged by this act and heartbroken that individuals would target members of our community on the most solemn day in their tradition,” Latimer said in a statement.
The memorial was created by the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center and can be found outside the Michaelian Office Building on Martine Avenue.
The county executive said police are stepping up patrols and reviewing surveillance videos in the area.