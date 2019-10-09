NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Orange County are investigating a woman’s death after her body was discovered inside her apartment.

Investigators in New Windsor say this is the second homicide in the small New York town in less than three weeks.

Authorities tell CBS2, 32-year-old Deborah Waldinger was found in her Vail Gates Heights Drive home around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A maintenance worker discovered the woman, who authorities believe may have been dead in the apartment for some time before being found.

The New Windsor Police Department says it appears Waldinger suffered force blunt trauma and the case is being investigated as a crime.

The local medical examiner has yet to determine the exact cause of the 32-year-old’s death.

Police add they are still in the “very early stages of the investigation” and no arrests have been made yet.