



A young child is in critical condition after being brutally attacked by a homeless person in Queens.

According to police sources, the homeless man was on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Blvd. in Kew Gardens when he picked up a six-year-old boy and then slammed the child’s head into the pavement just before 5 p.m.

The NYPD tells CBS2 the child was walking with his parents when the 35-year-old man approached them and launched the unprovoked assault.

That suspect has been arrested by officers responding to the violent scene. He has been taken to Jamaica Hospital for a mental evaluation as the investigation continues.

The child was rushed to an area hospital with what police describe as serious head injuries. Authorities tell CBS2 the boy’s condition has been stabilized, but he is still listed as critical.

The vicious attack comes just days after another homeless man was arrested in Manhattan for allegedly murdering four men as they slept on the streets of Chinatown.

