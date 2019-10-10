CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s arson squad is investigating a fire at a Jewish center in Brooklyn.

Police said a man set a backpack on fire and tossed it onto the steps of the Park Slope Jewish Center on Eight Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was put out, and no one was hurt.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

Investigators said, at this point, it’s not being considered a hate crime.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.

