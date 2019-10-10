Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s arson squad is investigating a fire at a Jewish center in Brooklyn.
Police said a man set a backpack on fire and tossed it onto the steps of the Park Slope Jewish Center on Eight Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire was put out, and no one was hurt.
Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.
Investigators said, at this point, it’s not being considered a hate crime.
