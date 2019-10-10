



The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a still-expanding recall of chicken products feared to be contaminated with listeria.

According to federal health officials, several ready-to-eat chicken dishes produced by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. “may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The company, based in Rockmart, Georgia, sold the products to supermarkets across the nation — including Aldi and Weis markets in New York and New Jersey.

“The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between Jan. 21, 2019 and Sept. 24, 2019,” the USDA said in a press release.

The possible contamination affects products with codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.

The updated recall by Tip Top Poultry expanded the possible contamination dates and shipping information “out of an abundance of caution.”

The original recall announcement issued in September included chicken products sold to Target and Trader Joe’s.

Symptoms of a listeria infection include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. The listeria bacteria can cause serious complications for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

For a look at the product labels affected by the Tip Top recall, click here.