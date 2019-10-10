Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Port Authority wants to warn travelers at LaGuardia Airport to pack their patience this holiday weekend.
Today has been designated a “peak travel day” as passengers head out for Columbus Day Weekend.
A busy #ColumbusDay travel period is expected at #LaGuardia Airport, so we encourage you to consider using these tips to ease your way at #LGA. pic.twitter.com/L4gzUrcAQC
— LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) October 9, 2019
More than 460,000 people are expected to pass through LaGuardia between now and Monday.
The LaGuardia Link Q70 is offering free bus service to help ease traffic congestion in the area.