NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new way to experience Warhol, Picasso and other greats is coming soon to the Museum of Modern Art.
MoMA has undergone a major renovation and expansion, which included adding more than 40,000 square feet of gallery spaces.
The museum has been closed for nearly five months for the $450 million project.
“It’s not only new architecture and reconfigured existing architecture, but it’s actually about the new installations of our collection seen in ways that have been seen before,” said Glen Lowry, the museum’s director.
MoMA will open its expanded campus Oct. 21.