By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Skies are the cloudy, rain is falling on the east end, and the winds are most definitely gusty. We have Coastal Flood Advisories, Watches, and even Wind Advisories for the east end.
Expect water to be stacking at the coasts all day with stronger impulses of rain coming and going.
Temps are chilly throughout and the day deteriorates as we go. The PM high tide cycles will add some water to the back bays and bring moderate flooding to the area. Mainly Suffolk & Ocean will get hit the hardest. We can expect improvement by the weekend!