



— Gov. Phil Murphy has laid out a strategy to tackle the state’s ongoing lead crisis

On Thursday, he announced a multi-faceted plan to make the state’s water system lead free within 10 years, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

Murphy is asking voters to approve $500 million to start removing lead water lines across the state. It’s just one of 19 recommendations he’s making to reverse what he calls a lead crisis in New Jersey.

“It is unacceptable that children are still poisoned by exposure to lead,” Murphy said.

And yet, that is the reality across the Garden State, after lead was found in two of the state’s largest drinking water systems, Newark and Suez, this year.

“I am today putting forward a goal for New Jersey to remove and replace all lead service lines from across the state within 10 years,” Murphy said.

MORE: Newark Water Crisis: Mayor Of Belleville, N.J. Puts Up Billboard Demanding State Provide Help

Murphy wants lawmakers to force utilities to remove customers’ lead lines for free, with the price tag passed on to all ratepayers. He also wants the Legislature to require homeowners to disclose inspections for any lead contamination at the point of sale or rent.

“And just as we require children to get vaccinated before going to school, we will require children to be tested for lead exposure and we will work with health officials to make sure it happens,” Murphy said.

Senate President Steve Sweeney said he welcomed the governor’s proposal adding, “We will give all of the proposals that need legislative approval serious consideration and work with the Assembly and the administration to get them done.”

“Lead in our water, in our homes, is a problem built over decades, even a century,” Murphy added. “It will not be easily removed. Lead contamination is a problem not just in New Jersey, but around the country.

MORE: Newark Water Crisis: Officials Say 97% Of Filters Tested Reduced Lead In Water

To that end, the Environmental Protection Agency unveiled a plan Thursday to overhaul how communities across the country test for lead.

“The plan has three important goals: It would require water systems to act sooner to reduce lead levels. It would improve transparency and communications with the public, and it would better protect children and at risk communities,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said.

Thursday’s announcement came nearly three decades after the agency last updated its lead and copper rule with what it calls a more “proactive and holistic” approach. The EPA wants to require water companies to notify customers of high-lead levels within 24 hours and force water companies to meet customers “half way.”

That means the water companies would split the cost of replacing the lines with the customers. However Murphy’s plan for New Jersey only supercedes that, requiring water companies to cover the entire cost initially, then recover it from all users.