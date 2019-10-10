



Now, police are trying to track down a car that was caught on camera leaving the scene.

A passerby found Jay Patel unconscious around 1 p.m. in front of a house on 268th Street in Floral Park – just two blocks from his own home.

Police believe the Nassau Community College business student was dumped there in broad daylight after being shot in the stomach.

“People are in shock, people cannot believe this happened here,” Floral Park resident Lillian Rackoff told CBS2.

Patel was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The car – possibly a red Toyota Camry – was seen driving away down 268th Street.

“To take the body and dump it there – beyond my mind,” resident Andy Kucevic said.

“How could someone do something like that to another human being? How could anybody to that to – to me, he’s a child. How could someone do that?” Rackoff wondered.

Investigators visited the victim’s family, who saw the police activity in the area but didn’t know the deep personal impact.

Neighbors hope tracking down the red car will lead to more answers, helping give the family some closure.

Anyone with information about Patel’s death is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.