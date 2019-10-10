



– Dozens of people have been arrested after climate change protesters disrupted traffic in Times Square Thursday morning.

They are part of a group protesting climate change all week throughout the city.

Protesters brought a green boat on a trailer into the street at 44th Street and Broadway, blocking the roadway.

NYPD officers surrounded the protesters, demanding they clear the roadway.

Streets were closed on Seventh Avenue from 42nd-47th Streets. Also closed were 43rd, 44th and 45th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues. The streets were closed at around 10:30 a.m. and many were reopened by noon.

A climate change protest is blocking the main intersection in Times Square this morning. Traffic is blocked in the city for miles pic.twitter.com/F7gFSP1841 — Shaylie Fawcett (@ShaylieFawcett) October 10, 2019

At least 62 protesters were arrested.

Protesters sat down in the street, surrounding the boat in the heart of Times Square.

The protesters were carrying banners that bore the same symbol as the “Extinction Rebellion” protesters, which splashed red paint the Charging Bull sculpture in the Financial District Monday.