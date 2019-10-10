



Authorities say a worker has died at the construction site of a soon-to-open New Jersey mega mall and entertainment complex.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the American Dream mall at the Meadowlands complex.

New Jersey State Police told CBS2 the 37-year-old Eric Papenfuhs was operating a Bobcat utility vehicle in American Dream’s parking deck when he was struck by a flatbed trailer.

The Hampton, New Jersey resident was rushed to Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still investigating the cause of the accident.

The mall featuring theme parks, an indoor ski slope, high-end shopping and dining is scheduled to open in two weeks.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)