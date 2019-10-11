



A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition this morning after being attacked by a homeless man Thursday in Queens.

Police say the suspect – Laurance Gendreau – is emotionally disturbed.

The 35-year-old is now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at Jamaica Hospital. He faces multiple charges, including assault and harassment.

“I went after him, followed him, called 911, and the police found him,” the child’s grandfather, Naftali Portnoy, told CBS2. “His first words out of his mouth, ‘I’m bipolar,’ and something about ‘kill the kid, wanted to kill, I could have killed.'”

Portnoy said the boy and his brother were in the driveway waiting for a pizza delivery just before 5 p.m. near Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens when a shirtless man slammed the 7-year-old into the ground. His brother ran inside for help.

“You heard that scream, you knew something serious was going on,” said Portnoy. “It’s a kid that was picked up and smashed to the ground.”

The random attack left neighbors on edge.

“As a parent, I’m horrified. I have three small children here and I’m always concerned about safety,” said Rabbi Gary Moskowitz.

The victim’s family was supposed to travel to California last night, but now they’re by the child’s bedside.

“The child is intubated and the child is sedated. We hope and we pray that God’s watching over him and he’ll be OK and that nothing like this happens to anyone,” Portnoy said.

The attack comes just days after another homeless man allegedly murdered four men as they slept on the streets of Chinatown.