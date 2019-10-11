NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say an attempted rapist is on the loose after somehow sneaking into a Brooklyn woman’s apartment and attacking her as she slept.

Near a bustling Williamsburg intersection, a popular area for nightlife with plenty of bars and restaurants, police say a man sought out a victim.

“I was pretty shocked when I saw police and detectives there this morning and I didn’t really know what happened but I asked around and heard,” neighbor Mandeep Kumar told CBS2.

Sources say it was around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning when a woman woke up to find a mysterious man sitting on her bed.

He tried to hold her down, but her screams woke up her roommate and the two fought off the attacker who then ran away.

Police are now investigating the incident as an attempted rape.

Detectives spent the day at the victim’s building, gathering evidence and carrying it out in brown bags.

“I saw a police car and a detective’s car and one van… a crime scene van from the police department,” Kumar added.

The Brooklyn resident says it’s an area he’s called home for the last decade and has always considered safe, until now.

“They should catch him as soon as they can.”

The New Yorker offered some advice for his female neighbors and visitors.

“There’s so many bars here and they should pay attention to who’s behind them, around them, should be very careful.”

It’s still unclear how the man got into the building and into the woman’s apartment.

The NYPD says the suspect is a black man in his 20’s. Investigators say the suspect is about 5-feet 7-inches tall and was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.