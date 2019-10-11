CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Over 1,000 Con Edison customers have their power again after a late night outage in Queens.

According to officials with New York City’s emergency management team, residents in at least five zip codes within the Hollis section of the borough were left in the dark Friday night.

According to Con Edison’s outage map, utility workers were able to get the power turned back on around midnight but a cause for the blackout has not been announced.

