CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Belmont, Justice For Junior, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, New York, The Bronx, Trinitarios


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five Trinitarios gang members face sentencing for their roles in the brutal murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

The Bronx teen was dragged from a bodega and stabbed to death in June 2018. Investigators called it a case of mistaken identity.

Five Trinitarios gang members face sentencing for their roles in the brutal murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. (Credit: CBS2)

At least 15 alleged gang members were charged in the case, including two who turned witness.

The men were supposed to be sentenced in July, but their hearing was pushed back multiple times.

Now, Guzman-Feliz’s family hopes his killers will get life in prison without parole. His mother is expected to deliver a victim impact statement.

Today’s sentencing is scheduled to start around 9:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply