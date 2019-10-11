



Parts of Long Island and New Jersey are feeling the effects of the season’s first nor’easter.

Coastal flood watches and warnings are in effect for most of the day.

Southampton officials declared a state of emergency Thursday.

Winds of up to 50 miles an hour whipped on Dune Road in Hampton Bays. Parts of the road were also under water, cutting off access.

Near the Shinnecock commercial fishing dock, ocean water crashed through 100 feet of protective dunes.

“We have breeches in the dunes. We have full ocean water coming onto Dune Road. It’s not passable at this time,” Capt. Larry Schurek said. “We have the road closed. There are several businesses down there. Everyone has been evacuated.”

Some restaurant parking lots flooded in Bay Shore.

Earlier, the Atlantic churned up state beaches in Shirley, and bay waters flooded streets in Patchogue and Sayville.

In New Jersey, the flooding made streets in Highlands impassable.

Nearby Camp Gateway in Sandy Hook was closed to all non-essential personnel.

