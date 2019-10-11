



A nor’easter is whipping up powerful waves for a second night out on Long Island.

The flooding is forcing businesses to close early and leaving some people trapped on the east end.

Some people CBS2’s Reena Roy spoke to out in Freeport say they haven’t seen this kind of flooding since Superstorm Sandy.

“I was almost there, I made it this far, this is the deepest point,” Freehold resident Patrick Cooke said while out for a bike ride.

On his way home, he got caught in murky water where sidewalks should be – just a few blocks from the Woodcleft Canal. It’s the deepest flooding he’s seen in years.

“Sandy was probably the last time… Usually my boots stay good but I got water in them.”

Water came rushing in from the canal around 6 p.m. rising rapidly Friday evening.

“It’s crazy. It’s up to here, not meant for these type of boots,” J Difolco said.

“I’m walking home now, gotta get a new pair of boots and gotta get my truck.”

Businesses on Woodcleft Avenue were forced to shut down early.

“It’ll disrupt our business again. We’ll close up early because of it and we did last night too,” bar owner Kevin Calhoun said.

“We’ll probably lose $6,000 tonight.”

It’s a similar situation for people in Bayshore. One man planning his daughter’s waterfront wedding Saturday is worried the flooding won’t recede.

“We have people coming from the north, going to the south, and that the water is not going to go down on the other side. All we can do is hope right now,” the Long Island resident explained.

Ferries to Fire Island were suspended for the day. Some people were unable to leave because of it and the rough waves has already caused major beach erosion.

“There’s big flooding well right now, town is flooded pretty bad,” Fire Island resident Gwen Silver said.

“I went to my friend’s house to get the dog, and I had to wade through about a foot and a half of water.”

Unfortunately, people on Long Island may not be in the clear. Yet another high tide could be coming in Saturday morning. It would be the third mess to deal with in as many days.