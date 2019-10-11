



A man accused of running over his ex-wife and then hacking the woman to death with a machete has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Victor Mateo, 63, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and the NYPD. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Police said he killed his ex-wife, 58-year-old Noelia Mateo, in broad daylight on Oct. 3 in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx.

Victor Mateo allegedly sideswiped Noelia Mateo as she was getting into her car on Ellsworth Avenue.

He then switched vehicles and ran her over with her own car, police said.

While she was lying on the ground, he allegedly slashed and stabbed her with a machete.

Neighbors said they heard Noelia Mateo screaming for help but there was little they could do.

“I was yelling at him to stop and then I decided to go to my yard and get a stick, maybe, because I see he’s attacking her,” Victor DiChristina told CBS2. “Then I realized with the machete I can’t do nothing and I walked back.”

“Everybody was screaming. We just yelled across the street, ‘get a blanket for her’ and waited for the cops,” another neighbor added. “You could see her on the floor praying. That’s how bad she was.”

The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect fled in her vehicle, but was captured a week later.