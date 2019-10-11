Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Her incredible voice starts our day on CBS2.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Her incredible voice starts our day on CBS2.
She sings the national anthem before the start of our 4:30 a.m. newscast.
Her name is Reina Ozby and she’s from South Florida.
Watch: Reina Ozby Performs The Star-Spangled Banner
“I’ve really been singing before I could talk. My mom said when she had the TV on when I was little I would hum the tune,” she told CBS Miami’s Rudeabeh Shahbazi. “I sing all the time at school, not sure my teacher enjoys that, but I sing all the time.”
WCBS-TV joins with all CBS owned-and-operated stations in broadcasting the song to start each morning at around 4:28 a.m. all year round.
The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local TV stations, starting and ending the broadcast day.