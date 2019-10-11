



An MTA bus driver was attacked with an umbrella while on his route in Queens, police said.

The 56-year-old man was driving a Q56 bus around noon Wednesday near the corner of the Van Wyck Expressway and 101st Avenue when a passenger demanded he move the vehicle.

Police said the driver refused, and the suspect started hitting him with a folded umbrella.

The passenger got off the bus and went south on the expressway service road.

The driver was taken to the hospital with cuts to his head and a bruised rib cage.

Police released surveillance photos of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.