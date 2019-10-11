



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today as our pesky low continues to spin offshore. There is a slight chance of a passing shower, but the best bet for that would be eastern Long Island.

It’s still breezy with gusts up to 30 mph or so at times. Highs will reach the low 60s, with upper 50s for the east end.

Skies are mainly cloudy tonight, but the winds begin to diminish. Temps are in the low 50s by dawn tomorrow.

The weekend is looking fairly decent. Saturday will start off cloudy with more breaks of sunshine later in the day as the storm pulls away. Sunday is definitely the brighter of the two with mostly sunny skies. Temps will be seasonable in the mid to upper 60s.