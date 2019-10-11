LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Nurses at a New Jersey hospital are accused of putting patients at risk by giving them unnecessary doses of Benadryl.

A former nurse at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch filed the lawsuit.

Patricia Moran claims her co-workers knowingly misused Benadryl to make patients drowsy or fall asleep – allegedly in order to lighten their work loads.

Moran says she was retaliated against after reporting the incidents to her supervisors.

The New Jersey nurses are also accused of falsifying records and failing to maintain patient charts.

“This confirmed that nurses were not providing accurate information regarding the use of Benadryl,” the lawsuit explains, according to The Patch.

Monmouth Medical Center says they are “fully committed to providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors, and staff.”