



Police are looking for two men accused of attacking an NYPD officer in Manhattan.

Authorities say the suspects approached an on-duty, plainclothes officer near 41st Street and 10th Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Thursday evening.

One of the men came up to the officer and reportedly asked the officer “what he had” – apparently referring to the officer’s firearm – while the suspect motioned to his waistband and making a gun gesture.

While this was happening the second man ambushed the officer from behind, punching him in the head.

The two suspects then split up and fled the scene.

The NYPD describes the man who allegedly set up the officer as last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The suspect who attacked the officer was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Both men were caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.