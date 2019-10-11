Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was trouble and some tense moments on the tarmac Friday morning at Newark Airport.
A fuel leak forced the evacuation of United Airlines flight in line to take off for Mexico City.
After the leak was luckily spotted, the pilot of United flight 2251 was told to pull off the taxiway and head to a remote section of the New Jersey airport.
Passengers were deplaned and then bused back to the terminal.
No injuries were reported. There is no word yet on the cause of the fuel leak.