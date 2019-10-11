Comments
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One worker is dead and two others are seriously injured after being electrocuted on a construction site in New Jersey.
Authorities said a scaffold hit a high-tension wire around 8 a.m. at a site on Quincy Court in Woodbridge Township.
Workers from a siding company were putting up the scaffolding when a gust of wind took down a pole.
Two of the workers grabbed the pole as it hit the high-tension wire, shocking them.
The workers names have not been released.