Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an alarming sexual abuse incident at a Queens subway station.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an alarming sexual abuse incident at a Queens subway station.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the 169th Street F train station in Jamaica.
The NYPD says a man approached a 12-year-old girl as she was leaving the station and groped her before running off.
Police have released a sketch of a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.
He is described as a Hispanic man, believed to be about 25 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall.
Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.