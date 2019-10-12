NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York health officials have shut down one of the city’s oldest, best known delis for sanitary violations including mice and roaches.

The New York Post reported Saturday that health department inspectors visited Barney Greengrass on Manhattan’s Upper West Side earlier this week. The six violations also included not keeping food hot enough and lack of vermin-proofing. In addition, inspectors described employee clothing as “soiled” and food not protected from contamination.

The deli on Amsterdam Avenue, opened in 1908, remained closed Saturday. No date was given for a possible reopening.

Barney Greengrass has seen countless New Yorkers, celebrities, and even politicians — like 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders — walk through the doors over the years.

The man at Barney Greengrass this morning. Paying respect to his bagel and lox roots. pic.twitter.com/rkjPNiAw6H — Godlewicz (@rgodlewicz) September 5, 2019

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment Saturday from The Associated Press. A call to the deli rang unanswered.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)