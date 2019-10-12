



Halloween is just days away and people across the country are stocking up on their favorite trick-or-treat candies.

From chocolate bars, to bubble gum, to candy corn – everyone’s got their favorite on Oct. 31.

If you’re in New York however, you apparently like your sweets to be hot and spicy.

According to CandyStore.com, their annual poll of each state’s most popular Halloween treat found the cinnamon-flavored Hot Tamales were the “hottest” candy in the Empire State.

Surprised? Even the company running the numbers said people’s tastes caught them off guard.

“We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. That’s why working with unbiased data is so much fun. We looked at 12 years of sales data (2007-2018), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween,” Ben George of CandyStore.com explained.

According to the company’s research, more pounds of Hot Tamales were sold in New York than any other treat.

Sour Patch Kids came in second and the classic Candy Corn finished third.

Nationally, Skittles, Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Snickers, and Starburst were ranked as America’s top Halloween candies.

“This year, the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy,” CandyStore added.