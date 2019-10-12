Comments
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman in New Windsor, New York.
A maintenance worker found the body of 32-year-old Deborah A. Waldinger in her Southgate Village apartment on Wednesday.
The Orange County medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
New Windsor Police said Saturday that 48-year-old Luis R. Rondon, of New Windsor, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Friday.
According to police, Rondon left the state shortly after the murder and was found in the state of California.
Rondon is being charged with murder and is being held in California with no bail until he can be extradited to New York.
Further details have not yet been released.