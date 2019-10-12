CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Despite a few clouds passing through, it was a beautiful day overall. Expect that theme to continue tonight with mainly cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the low 50s around NYC and in the 40s north and west.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be another good-lookin’ day across the region with very similar temps in the mid-60s, right around seasonable for this point in October.

(Credit: CBS2)

There is a chance for some showers late in the afternoon and evening, especially well south of NYC, but most of the day looks great!

(Credit: CBS2)

Columbus Day on Monday looks bright and beautiful with ample sunshine and temps right around 70, so if you have the day off, enjoy!

Comments

Leave a Reply