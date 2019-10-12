Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Despite a few clouds passing through, it was a beautiful day overall. Expect that theme to continue tonight with mainly cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the low 50s around NYC and in the 40s north and west.
Tomorrow will be another good-lookin’ day across the region with very similar temps in the mid-60s, right around seasonable for this point in October.
There is a chance for some showers late in the afternoon and evening, especially well south of NYC, but most of the day looks great!
Columbus Day on Monday looks bright and beautiful with ample sunshine and temps right around 70, so if you have the day off, enjoy!