NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two teenagers were rescued from the Hudson River Saturday after going into the water for an unusual reason.
“We got the ball,” one teen shouted.
“They got the ball… They also got a whole lot of police to help them get the ball!” an NYPD sergeant said right after that.
The NYPD Harbor Team rescued those two 18-year-olds near North Cove Marina in Tribeca Saturday morning.
They went into the river to retrieve a volleyball that had gotten loose, but they were unable to make it back to shore before police officers responded and gave them a helping hand.