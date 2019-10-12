Comments
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey father has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his child.
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey father has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his child.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Avery Foote, of Paramus, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to officials, Foote’s infant was taken to the Hackensack University Medical Center on Tuesday after the child appeared to be in distress.
Doctors found the infant had a skull fracture, a broken rib, a broken wrist and retinal bleeding.
Investigators believe Foote intentionally caused the injuries.
Foote was arrested and taken to the Bergen County Jail.
The prosecutor’s office says the infant remains at the medical center in stable condition.