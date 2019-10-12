PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Department of Health is warning Paterson residents about a confirmed case of hepatitis A.
Health officials say a food handler at Brother’s Produce on East Railway Avenue tested positive for the disease.
The employee was working at the produce market between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 while they were potentially infectious.
The health department says anyone who purchased produce from Brother’s Produce during that time period should throw the food away.
Anyone who ate produce purchased from Brother’s Produce between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 should receive post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) if they have not been previously vaccinated against hepatitis A.
Individuals can contact their health care provider about getting PEP. The Paterson Department of Health has a limited amount of PEP for individuals who do not have health insurance.
Hepatitis A is a disease of the liver caused by a virus. Symptoms may include fever, feeling tired, poor appetite, dark yellow urine, stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, yellow skin or eyes.
For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/documents/faq/hepatitis_a_faq.pdf.