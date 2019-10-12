Comments
TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey teacher is facing child pornography charges.
Forty-two-year-old Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli, of Garfield, was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation.
He had been teaching at Ralph S. Maugham Elementary School in Tenafly.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says he possessed or had viewed at least 60 files of child pornography.
Bernaldo-Antonelli remains behind bars pending his next court appearance.