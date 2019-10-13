



Komorebi Full House

— If you’ve got sushi on the brain, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest New York City eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some sushi.

6201 11th Ave., Borough Park

Komorebi Full House is a sushi bar.

This new business provides sushi, noodles, soup and salad. On the menu, expect to see items like the tuna cucumber roll, pan-fried teriyaki shrimp and eel roll.

Komorebi Full House currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jennie L., who reviewed Komorebi Full House on September 29, wrote, “This new restaurant is a hidden gem in Brooklyn. The sushi is fresh, sweet and melts in your mouth.”

Komorebi Full House is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Pokeworks

61-24 190th St., Space 24A, Fresh Meadows

Pokeworks is a sushi bar, offering poke, salads and more.

This new business offers customizable poke bowls, burritos or salads made in front of you. On the menu, expect to see items like ahi tuna poke bowls and shrimp poke burritos.

Yelp users are excited about Pokeworks, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on the site.

Yelper Hamala N., who reviewed Pokeworks on September 12, wrote, “My first time having a poke bowl and it’s safe to say that it won’t be my last. This place was very clean and the servers were super attentive to my order. The bowl was filling and worth all of my $12.”

Pokeworks is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sushi By Bou Sheepshead Bay

1811 Emmons Ave., Sheepshead Bay

Sushi By Bou Sheepshead Bay is a sushi bar, cocktail bar and Japanese spot.

This new business provides timed omakase with sushi chefs guiding you through the experience. The menu now features yellowtail, scallops and barbecue eel.

With a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, Sushi By Bou Sheepshead Bay has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Michelle S., who reviewed Sushi By Bou Sheepshead Bay on September 13, wrote, “I’m glad I had a Sushi By Bou near me so I could finally try omakase for the first time. The experience from start to finish was truly amazing.”

Sushi By Bou Sheepshead Bay is open from 4:30 p.m.–11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. It’s closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Mountain Fusion

1765 Victory Blvd., Castleton Corners

Mountain Fusion is a sushi bar, bar and Japanese spot.

This new business specializes in sushi, hibachi and cocktails. From hibachi filet mignon with shrimp to chicken yaki udon to the spicy crunch crab roll, this spot hopes to satisfy your Japanese cuisine cravings.

Yelp users are excited about Mountain Fusion, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on the site.

Yelper Sarah K., who reviewed Mountain Fusion on April 23, wrote, “The food was delicious. I had sake and then a Smoke Roll. I’m really impressed with the food and service and will be back soon. Also, the atmosphere is so well thought out and beautiful.”

Mountain Fusion is open from 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

