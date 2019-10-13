Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was found dead in an apartment in the Bronx early Sunday morning.
Police officers responding to a 911 call were sent to a building on East 187th Street near Bathgate Avenue at around 8 a.m.
Inside, they found a 40-year-old woman who was unconscious and unresponsive. Police said she appeared to have trauma to her head and body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.