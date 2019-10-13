



— Officials have released the identities of the four men who were killed at what police say appears to have been an illegal gambling den in Brooklyn

At least three other people were injured in the shooting. Police say at least 15 people were inside the building at the time, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

First responders and flashing lights flooded the street early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired. When they got to the building on Utica Avenue near Pacific Street in Crown Heights, they say they found four men dead inside.

Eddie Baldwin says his brother, 36-year-old Terence Bishop, was one of those victims.

“We need to put the guns down, that’s the main thing. This… what was the reason? The man is innocent,” Baldwin said.

Three other men, all from Brooklyn, were also killed. Police have identified them as 47-year-old Dominick Wimbush, 37-year-old Chester Goode and 32-year-old John Thomas.

“His smile, his presence, his hugs,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says he had just recently reconnected with his brother and is now grieving his loss.

Police say three other people were wounded in the shooting. They say it happened at what they’re calling an illegal gambling club.

“The problem is that in this community, we don’t put value on life. That’s the problem,” one neighbor said.

On Saturday, police led families, shaken and in tears, to identify their loved ones inside. Outside, a prominent sign hangs above the building, identifying the business as a social club, a place where officers say they’ve never had any complaints of illegal activity.

It’s less than a block away from a police precinct.

“It saddens us to see the amount of people that was killed at one time. That is unprecedented in an area like this,” Pastor Gilford Monrose said.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests. On top of the seven shooting victims, they say an eighth person injured his leg while trying to escape the building during the chaos.