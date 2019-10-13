Comments
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey preschool teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey preschool teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
The Morris County prosecutor’s office says 35-year-old Thomas H. Meier, of Mount Arlington, was a teacher at Head Start of Morris County.
On Oct. 8, a coworker allegedly saw Meier sexually assault a 3-year-old and reported him to staff and law enforcement.
Meier was arrested and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morris County prosecutor’s office at (973) 285-6200 or the Morris Township police department at (973) 326-7480.