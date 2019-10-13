NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a shot was fired inside a Brooklyn subway station Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. inside the Jay Street-MetroTech station.
According to police, a group of individuals started to attack an unknown male individual near the mezzanine area of the station.
During the attack, someone within the group fired a round from a gun.
The victim ran off. He has not been identified.
Surveillance cameras captured video footage of individuals who police believe were with the shooter during the incident. They are asking the public’s help identifying them.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.