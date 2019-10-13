By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s gonna be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine through the day and seasonable temps in the mid 60s. Some clouds will move in late this afternoon, and there is a chance for some showers later tonight… but mainly well south and east.

Columbus Day tomorrow looks bright and beautiful with ample sunshine and temps right around 70… so if you have the day off, enjoy! The next chance for widespread rain looks to be Wednesday as a storm system moves through. As of now Wednesday looks damp and windy with temps in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week features bright skies and temps in the upper 50s and low 60s… so we just have to get through Wednesday!