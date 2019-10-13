



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another lovely day across the Tri-State area as we had mostly sunny skies and pleasant temps.

Expect more clouds to roll in this evening ahead of a weak front that will slide to our south. A few showers are possible overnight, mainly south and east of NYC, with things winding down by daybreak.

Tomorrow will turn out to be quite a good-looking Columbus Day as any morning clouds will exit and give way to mostly sunny skies. It’ll be quite mild too with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will be a seasonable fall day with sunny skies and temps in the mid-60s, then our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday, and it looks like a breezy soaker! Stay tuned for the latest and have a good night!